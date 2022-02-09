Watch
Summer Day Camp For Young Animal Lovers

at HAWS
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:03:19-05

Enrollment for the 2022 Summer season of HAWS’ Kids N Critters Day Camp begins February 14th! With two amazing locations, several specialty themed weeks, and hours of animal interaction, your child will love spending a day or two or five with the Humane Animal Welfare Society. HAWS Humane Education Manager, Megan Jaws and HAWS Equine and Animal Care Specialist, Makayla Kosmicki join us to share an overview of the camp and its activities.

Special themed camp sessions at HAWS include Art Camp, Shutterbug Camp, Young Scientists Camp, Crafts & Critters, Just Horsing Around, and more! These fill quickly so parents should enroll their kids ASAP!

Get started at HAWSpets.org/camp

