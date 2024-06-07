Summer BBQ Tips from a Celebrity Chef

It’s summertime and millions of Americans are firing up their grills for cookouts and backyard parties. Today, we’re getting tips from one of the most popular chefs in the country to help take your backyard BBQ’s to the next level. Chef Britt Rescigno, semi-finalist this year on Food Network’s hit show “Tournament of Champions,” and grilling guru is here to share some of her secrets on how to grill the perfect meal from kabobs to steaks.

Best known for her many television appearances as a culinary competitor and her Italian-focused cuisine, Chef Britt is partnering with Pre® this year to help consumers "Raise the Steaks" in advance of grilling season by sharing insights on how sourcing impacts the quality of beef and the simple truth that not all grass-fed beef is created equal.