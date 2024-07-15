Summer at Chula Vista Resort

Chula Vista Resort is the most complete family resort in Wisconsin Dells! Our own Tiffany Ogle went to Chula Vista herself to check out their beutiful facilities! The best of both worlds is at Chula Vista: water parks for their wild side and relaxing river views for your mild side. With over 200,000 square feet of water parks, one of America’s top 10 chophouses, and 18-hole golf course, adventure zip lines and ropes courses and more, they offer a year-round destination at Chula Vista Resort. Chula Vista also just finished some renovations on property – including new meetings and convention center spaces, refreshed designs in our villas and condos, along with a brand new lobby coffee shop!

Also, they're celebrating NATIONAL WATERPARK DAY on July 28, 29 and 30 this year with the National Waterpark Day Poolside Bash, where there will be giveaways, contests, dance beats with a poolside DJ, family trivia, and lots more! Go check out Chula Vista's newest celebration for one of the best summer pastimes, Waterparks!

Chula Vista is also doing a FREE FAMILY VACAY All In Getaway. To enter, visit chulavistaresort.com/deals-packages.