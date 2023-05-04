Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Support Is As Easy As Dialing 988

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis. People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can call 988, text 988, or use the chat feature at 988lifeline.org to be connected with a trained counselor. Caroline Crehan Neumann and Shelly Missall are here today to explain what happens when someone calls, chats, or sends a text to 988, what is the likelihood police will show up at their door and what information someone would need to share with the counselor when they call 988. This hot line is also available in other languages.

To learn more about Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin, visit 988Wisconsin or call, text or chat with them 24/7.