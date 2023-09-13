The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline offers around the clock and confidential support at no cost, for anyone. The lifeline can serve as a resource for anybody experiencing a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis. Caroline Crehan Neumann; Crisis Services Coordinator from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Shelly Missall; Program Manager of Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin explain the importance of mental health and how the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be a life saving resource for anyone going through these symptoms. People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can call or text 988, or use the chat feature at 988lifeline.org to be connected with a trained counselor.

Learn about 988 in Wisconsin at 988Wisconsin.org. Call text or chat 24/7



