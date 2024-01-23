Subway Sidekicks That Are Delicious!

Hey everyone, BIG news!Subway is here to introduce new FOOTLONGS….but this time, they are NOT sandwiches…they are your favorite snacks! The company is debuting Sidekicks, a whole new menu category featuring THREE new FOOTLONG snacks. These delicious treats are from Subway as well as iconic snack brands Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s.

You can visit your local Subway to enjoy a Cinnabon Footlong Churro, an Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel or a Subway Footlong Cookie anytime of the day as a snack or as a Sidekick with your favorite Subway sandwich.

Our crew taste tested them all and they are delicious!