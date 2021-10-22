Watch
Stylish and Comfortable Shoes for Your Next Fall Adventure!

with Stan's Fit for Your Feet
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 11:54:30-04

Megan Sajdak from Stan's shows us all the current trends and styles for your feet. From fashion and hiking boots, to slippers and athletic shoes, don't worry you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.
Also, you can participate in Stan's Good for the Sole Event. Buy a regular price shoe and receive a $10 gift card and a FREE pair of socks!
