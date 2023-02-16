Style Trends

This month it’s all about continuing to wear warm, cozy sweaters and jackets since it’s freezing. However, we are all ready for winter to be over and are excited about transitioning our closet to get ready for warmer weather. This happens through introducing more bright, cheerful colors that make us happy and are fun to wear! In fact, Shop Privy looks like spring smacked us in the face right now and we’re here for it!

Shop Privy is known for their everyday, easy to wear styles at great price points. Both of the sweaters Molly and Tiff are wearing have relaxed fits and fit lots of different body types, and they both ring up under $50! We’re all about keeping it simple and these are styles you can wear now and over the next few months.

