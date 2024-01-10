We are thrilled to have Kim Appelton the show today. Kim is a fashion stylist who has trained in New York and Los Angeles. She has 8 million views on YouTube. Today she share three tips for getting dressed. Body type, personal style and wardrobe basics are the key. Kim's books is Style for EveryBODY.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 11:57:20-05
