Students Traveling Abroad -- How to Support Your Student

Study abroad is an opportunity for your young adult to learn more about themselves and the world, beyond the traditional classroom setting. It is a decision that will impact the rest of their lives. It goes well beyond academics, as it opens their minds to understanding new cultures, experiences, and create global friendships. Amy Schmidt is on the show today to talk with us about how to support your child or a a student you know who is studying abroad! Tune in to find out more.

For more information, visit Amy Schmidt – Author | Speaker | Podcast Host | Entrepreneur