Strike Up Support: Bowling, Hiking, and Raising Awareness for Ataxia

A local family is turning personal challenges into a mission of hope. Mark and Leah Minkin discuss the 5th Annual National Ataxia Bowl for a Cure and their efforts to raise awareness and funds for the National Ataxia Foundation. Ataxia is a rare neurological disorder that affects coordination, balance, and speech, creating daily challenges for those living with the disease. The Minkins will share how Ataxia has impacted their lives, why increasing public awareness is so important, and how their upcoming fundraiser helps support research and resources. Mark will also discuss his ambitious 2026 Xtreme Hike challenge, a trek from the North Rim to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, undertaken to shine a spotlight on Ataxia and inspire support for those affected: 2026 Xtreme Hike [secure.qgiv.com].