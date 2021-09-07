Striding Toward a Brain Cancer Cure

If you’re looking to support an important cause, while staying active, you’re in luck! The 12th annual Run/Walk with Wolfes is back to find a cure for brain cancer. No matter how you participate, you're able to remember those you have lost and honor those who are fighting and who have survived. Key members of the Run With Wolfes Committee Rob Olson and David Haznaw join us this morning to share all the details you need to know about this upcoming event.

The Run With Wolfes is happening Sunday, September 19 at 10 a.m. at Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls. To participate, visit runwithwolfes.org.