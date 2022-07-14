Stretch Your Dollar During the Summer Months

Summer temps are still hot, but American shoppers are searching for ways to keep their wallets cool. According to a recent survey, nearly half said they are looking for coupons and discounts more often as ways to save. Some of the best items to shop for this time of the year are swimwear, summer clothing and all recreational things you've been meaning to buy. For families looking for values, Sam's Club has launched Super Savings, which will be held throughout the month of July.

Check out the deals at your nearest Sam's Club or visit SamsClub.com