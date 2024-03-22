Watch Now
Stress Free, Lake Country Living In Pewaukee

Cornerstone Development
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 13:46:17-04

Discover Pewaukee's Lake Country living!

Introducing The Glen at Pewaukee Lake by Cornerstone Development: a rapidly growing community with 44 standalone homes, offering the convenience of condominium services without sacrificing homeownership.

Enjoy hassle-free living with included lawn service, snow removal, and maintenance. With ranch-style floor plans ranging from 1,600-2,100 square feet, high-end finishes, a clubhouse with pickleball and bocce courts, and turn-key purchasing. It's the perfect opportunity to own your dream home without the upkeep stress.

On top of that, enjoy prime access to Pewaukee Lake's recreational opportunities, top-rated schools, diverse dining, and parks like Lakefront Park and more!

Visit their website today!

