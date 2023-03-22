Stray Dogs Need Love Too

Joining us today is Helen and a puppy from the streets of India, Wobbles. Like other dogs that have been abandoned due to economic issues, Wobbles has experienced real love from the staff that has nursed him back into good health. Stray Dog Support is a US based 501c(3) registered non-profit focusing on providing resources to those living local to the dogs and to those who are dedicated to helping these animals, typically using their own very limited means. They also help facilitate transport of these street pups internationally as well provide spray, neuter and vaccination programs and emergency medical care.

If you or someone you know would like to contribute to help buy food and medical supplies for these cuties, click Stray Dog Support where you can donate any amount at the top of the page. Also like their Facebook and IG pages to help spread awareness about the work they are doing.