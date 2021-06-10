Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Strategic Planning for Innovation

Birkdale Transition Partners Can Help Your Small Business
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:44:55-04

Family-owned businesses are complex! Whether it’s challenges with COVID-19, layering family dynamics, or a transition of ownership, it’s been a difficult year for many businesses. Family businesses have recently faced another challenge: competing against fast-moving, innovative competitors. Innovation has proven to be a key to if a business can continue to grow, change or die! Here to help us understand more about the importance of innovation is Barry Goodman, the Managing Director of Birkdale Transition Partners.

To learn more, visit birkdaletransition.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019