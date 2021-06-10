Strategic Planning for Innovation

Family-owned businesses are complex! Whether it’s challenges with COVID-19, layering family dynamics, or a transition of ownership, it’s been a difficult year for many businesses. Family businesses have recently faced another challenge: competing against fast-moving, innovative competitors. Innovation has proven to be a key to if a business can continue to grow, change or die! Here to help us understand more about the importance of innovation is Barry Goodman, the Managing Director of Birkdale Transition Partners.

