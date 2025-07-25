Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza Makes its Return!

Everyone’s favorite Stranger Things pizza is back just in time for the highly anticipated premiere of the fifth and final season of one of Netflix’s most popular series.

Four bold flavors tie back to iconic locations across the seasons, retro packaging, and nostalgia of the 1980s.

Hawkins High Cheese Pizza: A tubular blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan & Romano Cheeses with Marinara sauce on a hand-tossed pizzeria style crust.

Palace Arcade Pepperoni: Premium, mouthwatering, sliced pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce on a hand-tossed pizzeria style crust.

Hawkins Lab Combination: A bodacious blend of Italian sausage, pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, Marinara, and Hatch Chili sauce tops this ‘za.

Starcourt Mall Supreme: This pie delivers a radical combination of Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and olives with a marinara sauce on a hand-tossed pizzeria-style crust.

Stranger Things Frozen Pizza will be available nationwide, including at Walmart. Find yours today and collect the stickers while you can! Learn more at Surfer Boy Stranger Things Pizza