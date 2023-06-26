Story of The Trade

Joining us today is Senior Sales Manager, Emily Rauber from The Trade hotel. Emily tells us what The Trade is, what it represents, and what makes it unique with a tagline of ‘Exactly Like Nothing Else.' The building contains 207 rooms (including 23 suites and a one-of-kind Presidential Suite spanning 2 floors), along with 3 on-site restaurants. For more information, check it out online at Trade Hotel.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:14:42-04
