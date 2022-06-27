Watch Now
STOP! Summer Hunger Campaign and Promotion

Hunger Task Force, WaterStone Bank and TMJ4
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:26:47-04

This summer, TMJ4 and WaterStone Bank are back to help Hunger Task Force STOP! Summer Hunger! This past year has been a struggle for so many and you can help ensure that children throughout Milwaukee have access to healthy meals, all summer long.Sherrie Tussler and Doug Gordon are here to tell us more about it. Summer is typically a peak time for childhood hunger already, and on the heels of the pandemic, Hunger Task Force needs your help more than ever. Hunger Task Force continues to provide the food and resources local children need to make the most out of their summer and you can help! A donation to STOP! Summer Hunger helps a struggling family provide their children nutritious summer meals as we all move toward “back to normal.”

To make a donation or to find volunteer opportunities, Click HERE

