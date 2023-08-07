This summer, TMJ4 and WaterStone Bank are back to help Hunger Task Force STOP! Summer Hunger! Sherrie Tussler from Hunger Task Force and Tara Lagerman from Waterstone Bank join us to talk about their summer campaign. They tell us what the STOP! Summer Hunger campaign is, why community involvement is important, the effects of recent changes to FoodShare, and how viewers can make the biggest impact!

Take a look at how you can make a big impact:



$25: A $25 donation pays for 20 gallons of nutritious milk.

$50: A $50 donation buys 100 boxes of breakfast cereal.

$100: A $100 donation provides 6 cans of infant formula.

$500: A $500 donation pays for 250 summer meals for kids.

Visit STOP! Summer Hunger - Hunger Task Force to make a donation today!