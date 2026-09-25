Stop Running Away: How to Make Life Changes That Truly Move You Forward

Many people make major life changes hoping to leave stress, frustration, or dissatisfaction behind, only to discover the same challenges waiting on the other side. According to psychologist and interpersonal wellness expert Dr. Nicole Eull, the difference lies in motivation. "Running away" is often fueled by anxiety, boredom, or resentment, with the focus solely on escaping a current problem. By contrast, "running to" something is driven by purpose, values, and a clear vision for the future.

Before making a big change, Dr. Eull encourages a simple values check-in: Are you leaving because you've outgrown your current situation, or because you're avoiding necessary growth? And what specific value are you moving toward, such as peace, creativity, flexibility, or fulfillment? By identifying the destination instead of simply fleeing the discomfort, people can make decisions that lead to lasting growth rather than repeating old patterns.

For more practical communication and wellness strategies, visit Leadership Expert, Psychologist, and Certified Improv Facilitator - Nicole Eull or follow Dr. Nicole Eull on social media.

