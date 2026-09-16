Liam's new book is Stone Age Astronaut. The book is about the astonishing life of Lester Maitland―the Milwaukee-born aviator who, in 1927, became the first person to fly to Hawaii, earning national acclaim on par with Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic triumph. More than 10 years ago, Liam wrote an article for Milwaukee Magazine about Maitland Field, a historic Milwaukee airfield that no longer exists but which many people have ‘visited’ – it’s buried beneath the Summerfest grounds. (People who ride the Skyglider are roughly traveling the old runway.) Intriguing as the airfield was, Liam became even more interested in the person it was named for—Lester Maitland, who was born in Milwaukee, grew up on the East Side and attended Riverside High School.

Meet Liam and here more about the book!

Book launch event (reading and signing) at

Boswell Books,

2559 N. Downer Ave.,

Milwaukee,

6:30 pm | September 17, 2026.

