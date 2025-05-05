Steps of Honor: The 8th Annual Walkathon for Wisconsin Veterans

Sweat4Vets is a joint venture between the Cedarburg and Grafton American Legion Auxiliary Units. The mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military, and their families. Sweat4Vets is a 2.5 mile Post-to-Post walk where participants walk between two American Legion Posts, supporting a different veteran mission each year. Just this year, Sweat4Vets was nominated for the best Ozaukee Community Choice Awards.

When: Saturday, May 17 @ 10:00 am

Where: Grafton American Legion Post – 1540 13th Avenue, Grafton

For more information visit Sweat4Vets