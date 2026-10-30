Steph Takes the Celebration Downtown for the Brewers Parade

The excitement was impossible to miss as Stephanie Brown headed downtown to bring viewers live coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers parade. From the energy lining the streets to the fans dressed in Brewers gear, Stephanie captured the sights and sounds of the celebration while speaking with attendees about what the team’s success means to them. Through live interviews and firsthand reactions, viewers got an up-close look at the community pride, unforgettable moments, and electric atmosphere surrounding one of the city’s biggest celebrations.

Go Brewers!