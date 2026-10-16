Step Outside the Ordinary and Create Something Memorable

Looking for a night out that goes beyond the usual dinner or drinks? Grey House Studio & Luxe Pour Studio are giving Milwaukee-area guests creative ways to slow down, connect and make memories. At Grey House Studio in Wauwatosa, guests can explore creative workshops, tackle hands-on projects or gather for private celebrations, weddings, showers, corporate events and more. Downtown at Luxe Pour Studio, visitors can create a custom-scented candle, choosing fragrances inspired by the mood or energy they want to bring into their day. Whether it’s a date night, girls night, family outing, solo experience or group celebration, both spaces are designed around being present and enjoying something different.

Ready to create your own experience? Visit Luxe Pour Studio or Grey House Studio to learn more and book.