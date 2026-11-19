Christmas is blooming at Shady Lane Greenhouse in Menomonee Falls! On Saturday, November 21, families are invited to celebrate the season with a Children’s Christmas Party, a special visit from Santa and the opening of the whimsical Kooky Cooky House.

Retail Manager Heidi Hornung will also showcase colorful poinsettias, handcrafted wreaths, swags, garland and porch pots made with Wisconsin-grown evergreens. Visitors can explore holiday plants, gifts and Christmas trees while enjoying festive photo opportunities throughout the greenhouse.

There’s even more fun for Wisconsin sports fans, plus seasonal activities and the beloved holiday train.

Join the celebration from on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and learn more at Shady Lane Greenhouse.