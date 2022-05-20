Step into Summer in Comfort and Style

Stan's Fit For Your Feet prides itself on being your one-stop shop for shoes for every occasion. Whether you're looking for high-performance athletic shoes, on-trend dress shoes, maximum-comfort work shoes, or the perfect beach sandal, they have dozen of options you'll love. Sandals and footwear for men, women, and kids! Shop Stan's to support local community efforts with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for mental health this month and round up for Foster Care Program at Children's Hospital for national foster care awareness month.

Andy Sajdak, certified Pedorthist and Director of Operations, joins us to discuss shopping local and summer sales. Save 10-30% off selected shoes, sandals and accessories for men, women and kids in store and online. Donate $1 per pair and save 10% off your purchase. All donations go to the local community efforts. For more information, please visit Stansfootwear.com