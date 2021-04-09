Step Into Spring

Stan’s has spring arrivals & a BONUS: Learn about the 3D foot scans and insole! All things to keep your feet comfortable and looking good! Stan’s is known for selling shoes that are comfortable and stylish!

Celebrate spring with $10 off every shoe or sandal purchase up to $150 or $20 off every shoe or sandal purchase $150 and up .

Andy Sajdak the Director of Operations will join us today to show off some of the new styles and show us that 3D Foot Scan.

