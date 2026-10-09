Step Into Fall with Style That Feels as Good as It Looks

Step into fall with footwear that blends standout style with all-day comfort. Pikolinos is returning to Stan’s for its Traveling Shoe Show, October 12–18, featuring an expanded selection of women’s and men’s shoes and boots in additional styles, colors and sizes. Known for premium Spanish leather, handcrafted details and comfortable construction, Pikolinos offers options for everything from everyday wear to dressier occasions. Stan’s Fit Experts can help shoppers find the right fit, and during the Fall Savings Event, customers can save $5, $10 or $20 on qualifying footwear purchases.

Shop the limited-time collection in stores or online at Stan's Shoes - Footwear Experts Since 1950.