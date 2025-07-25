Step Into Confidence This Summer: Treating Spider Veins

Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss spider veins and treatment options.

Spiders seem to be out in force at this time of year. Outdoors, they are welcome for other pest control, as long as they are not climbing your legs. We feel the same way about spider veins!

Spider vein treatment, if not associated with varicose veins or larger vein dysfunction, is quite straightforward to treat, but it is always a process- meaning a few treatments are necessary to get the desired result.

