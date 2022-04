Visit Current Electric at the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show this weekend. Today Ray Hoffman and Jonathan Synovic join us to give us the latest on their display inside the Step Beyond Green Pavilion. The current team is available for all your electric and solar needs. They are in front of booth 650 and inside the Pavilion. If you can't visit them this weekend, go to their website to learn more about their services.

You can also call them at 262-214-5598