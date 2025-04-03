Menomonee Valley Partners is a nonprofit focused on the revitalization of Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley, which is home nearly 150 companies, thousands of jobs, and destinations like Potawatomi Casino Hotel, American Family Field, Harley-Davidson Museum, the Hank Aaron State Trail, and Three Bridges Park.

The Menomonee Valley STEM Internship Program is a seven-week paid internship for Milwaukee high school students. It offers hands-on experience in a broad variety of STEM careers through rotations at engineering firms, architectural firms, audio visual firms and manufacturing companies in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley. Interns work with professionals and mentors, gaining exposure to diverse career paths through job shadowing, site visits, and special projects. Designed for exploration and curiosity, this program provides a supportive environment to experience in-demand careers STEM fields.

For more information visit: Menomonee Valley STEM Internship !