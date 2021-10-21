Live theater returns to the Quadracci Powerhouse at Milwaukee Rep in November with Steel Magnolias, an endearing story – exactly the story we all need right now – of the necessity of friendship and community.

In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop—where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.

We are joined byLaura Braza, Steel Magnolias Director to talk about the production!

To purchase tickets to Steel Magnolias go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

Steel Magnolias runs November 9- December 5, 2021 in the Quadracci Powerhouse

**Milwaukee Rep is offering free tickets to local Healthcare Workers to performances on November 10 at 7:30pm, November 11 at 7:30pm and November 14 at 7pm as a way to say THANK YOU.

To celebrate the story of the enduring friendships of the women who gather at Truvy’s beauty shop in the play, Milwaukee Rep launched a community wide campaign to uplift and honor local beauty salons that are

making a difference in our neighborhoods. A selection committee including Morning Blend’s own Molly Fay selected 4 honorees and 8 honorable mention salons to be recognized over the course of the run of the show. All selected salons serve the greater Milwaukee community and work towards the betterment of our city.

