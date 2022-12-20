Staying Healthy During Flu Season

RSV, Covid, and flu are keeping kids out of school parents out of work and unable to gather with their families. It's important to know what we can do now to keep these viruses from hijacking holiday celebrations and to help keep our families safe and healthy now and in the months ahead. Joining us is Dr. Emily Volk, President of the College of American Pathologists.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:45:03-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.