Staying Healthy and Practicing Self Care

In today's senior moment, Patty Cadorin joins us with some ideas or prevention and maintenance of good health over time. Patty says self care isn't selfish. Here are some things to help you stay healthy for years to come.

1. Be more Active- move, exercise, walk!

2. Get enough Sleep

3. Get regular medial check ups

4. Reduce stress— ideas include meditating or journaling

5. Keep Your Brain Active- puzzles, new classes. How about brushing your teeth with your non dominant hand!

