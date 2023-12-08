Staying Active with Senior Yoga

As we age, it may be harder to get out and do what you want. That's why exercise is so important. A Senior Moment wants to make sure that seniors have easy and accessible workouts they can do to stay active. Patty Cadorin, is the founder of A Senior Moment. She has brought her yoga teacher Donna Butz to the show today. They are teaching Molly the importance of staying on top of your physical health. Donna is leading the ladies in 6 easy yoga moves, three seated on a chair and three in front of the chair. Join this yoga session from the comfort of home and make sure to check out Patty's website, aseniormoment.org, to get great tips on how to live your best life!