Stay Safe with Rising Crime Rates

David Nance from Sabre joins us today to tell us how to stay safe even with rising crime rates. Sabre is the #1 manufacturer of pepper spray products, supplying all of the major police departments around the country and selling seven out of ten pepper sprays and gels in the U.S. From pepper spray to door and personal alarms, Sabre has it all to make whatever you do safe. For more information on these products, visit Sabre online.