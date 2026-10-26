Stay Curious: Why Lifelong Learning Matters at Every Age

Staying curious can open the door to new interests, friendships, and experiences at every stage of life. A Senior Moment founder Patty Cadorin shares how lifelong learning encourages older adults to keep challenging themselves through activities like learning a language, exploring music, traveling, or taking a new class.

Southeastern Wisconsin offers plenty of opportunities to get started. Seniors can explore programs through UWM’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, audit eligible courses at UWM, MATC, and WCTC, or discover free educational webinars through Marquette University’s Beyond MU. Online resources like The Great Courses also make learning possible from home.

Find more information and resources at A Senior Moment.