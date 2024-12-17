Stay Connected with Family No Matter How Far

These winter months are busy – and that makes the need for families to stay in touch even greater. The technology we use to stay connected also needs to be secure and safe for kids. Verizon is stepping up with a new innovative solution – the Verizon Family app – which is free to download and use on the Verizon network. And here to give us a closer look at how this app works with some of the latest, greatest devices, and on why online safety remains a priority this holiday season, Verizon's Market President Andy Brady and Verizon tech expert, Andy Choi. For more details, visit Verizon Family App

