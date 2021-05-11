Watch
Stay Away or Get Help? What To Do When You Find A Baby Animal

Andres is on The Morning Blend to let us know about the HAWS Animal Rescue Team and what they do.
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 11:30:18-04

HAWS answers many calls and questions about the welfare of baby wild and stray animals this time of year, requesting they intervene on your behalf. But, often nature will take its course and everything will be fine! Molly and Tiffany play a game: “Stay Away or Get Help” and Andres will let them know which was the correct action and (briefly) why that’s the case!

Unsure about wildlife in your yard? Call HAWS or your local wildlife center with any questions, BEFORE you get involved.
Contact the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) at 262-542-8851 or visit hawspets.org for more information.

