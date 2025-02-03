Stay Active by Eliminating Foot Pain!

It's hard to stay active when you're dealing with pain!

Kori is an IT specialist who enjoys practicing Taekwondo in her free time — but she was held back by foot pain. She stopped by New You Health & Wellness for help.

After several Softwave treatments and learning some taping techniques, Kori was back to spending time in class and breaking boards with her three boys. She undergoes one treatment per month to prevent further issues. Now, Kori is performing and teaching Taekwondo at the highest level!

New You Health & Wellness is offering a Morning Blend Special! For $59, you can get a Softwave trial and a mini-assessment to address musculoskeletal issues.

Call 414-299-8121 or email info@newyouhealthandwellness.com to make an appointment.