Starting Over at Midlife

Local author Liam Callanan is back with another great book about midlife, travel and starting over. When in Rome is the story of a woman at midlife who’s spent a career in real estate, specializing in old religious properties. She’s had enough, though, and when a crumbling convent in Rome calls on her for help, she heads over—and falls in love. With the city, the convent, the women and the life they lead. Soon she wonders—instead of helping them sell, could she help the nuns stay? And could she stay herself and take vows? It turns out to be a complicated question--and that’s even before her old college flame shows up. Liam will do do a book signing on Tuesday, March 14th at Boswell Book Company. Registration is required. Sign up here.

Liam Callanan’s novel Paris by the Book won the 2019 Edna Ferber Prize, and his first novel, The Cloud Atlas, was a finalist for an Edgar Award. Liam’s work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. He is Professor of English at UWM and has also taught for the Warren Wilson MFA program for writers.

