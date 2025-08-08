Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Start the School Year with These Chic Essentials

Limor Media
Start the School Year with These Chic Essentials
Posted

You can find Planet Oat 86oz Oatmilk at stores nationwide. Visit PlanetOat.com to find a store near you.

Garnier’s All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is powered by micelles with Salicylic Acid. This ultimate all-in-one gentle cleanser removes makeup and SPF while instantly reducing excess sebum and minimizing pores in just one step. Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, the formula leaves skin mattified — no oil, fragrance, rubbing, or rinsing required.

Start the school year with chic, classic nails. essie’s timeless shades offer salon-quality results from the comfort of home.

Sponsored by Limor Media

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo