It's that time again to set new goals and resolutions for the new year. However, many of us are feeling burned out. Studies show that that over 55% of people are reporting burnout. Feeling burned out can make it really hard to think about creating and starting fresh goals. Life and business strategist, Amber Swenor joins us to share four action steps you can follow to manage burnout and start fresh.

For more information, visit www.soul-seed.com