Founded in 2008, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is the southeastern Wisconsin hub of the national Honor Flight Network. To date, we have honored almost 10,000 local WWII, Korean War and Vietnam veterans with one day, all-expenses-paid trips to Washington DC, so the veterans can experience a full day of honor, gratitude and healing. We are an all-volunteer organization (no paid staff, no offices) and are so proud to share that $.97 of every donated dollar goes directly to honoring veterans.

Today we are joined by Karyn Roelke, the President of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and Herman Anthony, Jr, Vietnam Army Combat Veteran. They are encouraging Vietnam Veterans to sign up for the honor flight and they are highlighting the 2024 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight "Night of Honor" gala.

The gala is Saturday March 2, 2024, 5:00 – 11:00 pm at the Brookfield Conference Center. Ticket information on our website:starsandstripeshonorflight.org

