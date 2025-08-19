Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Staging Secrets to Sell Your Home Faster

Homewire
HomeWire and Nugen Homes offer affordable housing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of homeowners. Specializing in manufactured and modular homes, Missy Buttrum and her team provide top-quality, cost-effective options for first-time buyers, second homes, or multi-generational households.

Manufactured homes have plenty of features, amenities, and advantages you might not be aware of — the teams with HomeWire and NuGen can help you out. They can also offer assistance with things like tiny homes!

For more information about staging, contact Jill Mullane at mullowestaging@gmail.com or call (414) 873 -1696. For all your other real estate solutions, contact Missy Buttrum at (262)-227-7064, missy@homewire.com, or visit their websites, Homewire or NuGen!

