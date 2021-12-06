Watch
Spruce Up Your Holiday Meal

with Sara Lee Delightful Bread
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:28:10-05

As we get into entertaining for the holiday season, everyone will be looking for holiday-inspired recipes to wow their friends and family. Celebrate the launch of Sara Lee’s newest Delightful variety – Sara Lee Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread! In honor of the launch of Sara Lee’s newest Delightful variety, Chef Katherine Tonn jous us to demonstrate holiday-inspired recipes featuring Sara Lee Delightful Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread.

As part of the ‘Surprise and Delight(ful)’ sweepstakes, fans will have the chance to enter and win a $10,000 grand prize to help with holiday gift shopping, a delicious spread for celebratory gatherings or a getaway to relieve holiday-induced stress! As a bonus, the winner will also receive a year’s worth of free Sara Lee Delightful breads to kick off 2022 on a healthier note. Until the end of today, fans can head to the bio section of the Sara Lee® Bread Instagram account to enter. One random win entrant will receive a $10,000 cash prize plus a year’s worth of free Delightful bread!

