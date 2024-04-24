Springtime Planting Safety

Did you know that there are hundreds of plants that are toxic to pets when ingested? Due to this, it's very important for families to research what plants they'd like for their garden before planting. Some common plants such as crocus, azaleas, foxglove, lilies and lily of the valley can cause abdominal issues, convulsions, coma, or in some cases death. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins the show today to talk about how you should do your research before purchasing and planting. In some cases, the entire plant is toxic but in other cases it may just be the seed or leaf of the plant that is poisonous.

For more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society and a full list of toxic plants, visit WIHumane.org.