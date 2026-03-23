Springtime Garden Party Recipes

With spring time just around the corner, it's time to embrace the warmer weather by hosting a Garden Party. Kristina Vänni, a Culinary Expert, shares three of her favorite recipes to serve to embrace the flavor of spring. She shares seasonal ingredients you should use and what decor brings out the season for your party

You can find these recipes at https://kristinavanni.substack.com/p/the-morning-blend-spring-garden-party.

For more information, visit Homefarm Life: Recipes from my Finnish-American Homestead | Kristina Vänni | Substack.