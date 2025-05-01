Spring Showcase & Fashion Show

VICI Beauty School in Greenfield offers a full salon experience at affordable prices while training the next generation of beauty professionals in hair, skin, and nail esthetics. This spring, they’re hosting a special Showcase and Fashion Show on Wednesday, May 14th at 5:30 PM to highlight student talent. The school also provides information on scholarships and career paths in cosmetology and esthiology. Enter to win $10,000 Cosmetology or $2,000 Esthiology Scholarship!

For appointments or more details, call (414) 425-1700 or visit VICI Beauty School !.